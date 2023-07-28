Bradford high street life celebrated in photo exhibition
A new outdoor photographic exhibition aiming to celebrate Bradford's "high street heroes" has opened.
Picturing Bradford tells the stories behind the city's shopfronts and their workers, organisers said.
The exhibition, which features more than 60 photographs chosen from hundreds of submissions, is part of an event celebrating culture in the city.
It runs until 3 September, with the photographs displayed at various locations across Bradford.
The exhibition has been funded by Historic England and Bradford Council.
Since September 2022, people across England have been sharing their high street photos with Historic England as part of a wider project aiming to "celebrate and document the high street of today".
Tamsin Silvey, Historic England cultural programme curator, said: "From well-known stall holders in Oastler Market to ice cream parlours in Bingley, and from betting shops in Keighley to bus stops on Cheapside, Picturing Bradford presents an authentic and poetic portrait of the city."
Anne McNeill, director of the Impressions Gallery, said Solly's stall (pictured above) in the Oastler Market was "something of a Bradford institution".
"Solly's sells a vast array of amazing fresh food, fruit and vegetables from all over the world, you can buy just about everything for a recipe," she said.
"Both the market and Solly's are a real gem for foodies in the city centre and reflects the many cultures of Bradford."
The Darley Street Market project is set to replace the Oastler Shopping Centre and Kirkgate Market once complete.
The exhibition also features a selection of photographs taken from Historic England's national collection.
