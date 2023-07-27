West Yorkshire PCSO facing prison for falsely reporting car stolen
- Published
A West Yorkshire Police community support officer (PCSO) is facing jail after admitting falsely claiming her car had been stolen.
Fiona Price, 33, and her husband Darren Price, 37, made an insurance claim for the Range Rover the day after reporting the theft to police in August 2022.
The couple, of West Ardsley, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday.
They will be sentenced on 22 September.
Judge Jonathan Rose told the couple they "must expect to go to prison" for the "exceptionally serious offence".
He said they had sought to undermine justice and to benefit financially by claiming for loss of the vehicle through Hastings Direct Insurance.
The pair were bailed pending pre-sentence reports and a psychological report on Mr Price.
West Yorkshire Police has suspended PCSO Price from duty.
