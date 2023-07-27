Leeds: Investigation after man injured in shooting
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been injured in a suspected shooting in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police says they were called to Wykebeck Avenue at about 14:10 BST.
The force said a man was found at the scene with a leg injury "believed to have been caused by a firearm" and is in a stable condition in hospital.
Officers said an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.