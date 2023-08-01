Man arrested after Skelmanthorpe car explosion on housing estate
- Published
A man has been arrested after a car exploded at a housing estate in West Yorkshire, sparking an evacuation.
Police in Huddersfield were called to reports of "damage to an empty parked vehicle in an explosion" on Jacquard Road in Skelmanthorpe on Monday.
A suspect had reportedly been seen at the car moments before the incident at midday, West Yorkshire Police said.
A man was held in connection with the explosion and remained in custody, officers added.
Residents from "a small number of nearby homes" on the new estate were temporarily asked to leave their properties, the force said.
A cordon was put in place and roads were closed as specialists examined the car in case it contained suspicious materials, police added.
The scene was made safe later in the afternoon, with road closures reduced, a force spokesperson said.
Supt Helen Brear, of Kirklees Police, said an inquiry was ongoing and thanked residents for their "understanding and patience".
"We also apologise for any disruption it may have caused," she said.
"The deployment of specialist resources may understandably have caused some concern, but it is entirely normal for them to attend at a location in such circumstances in order to take every precaution possible to ensure public safety.
"Our investigation will continue and a man who was arrested will be questioned as part of those inquiries."
She appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.