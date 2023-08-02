Ilkley: Hundreds attend meeting over 20mph proposals for town
- Published
Dozens of people had to stand outside and peer through windows as plans to make a town's roads all 20mph and install more than 140 speed bumps were discussed.
The extraordinary general meeting of Ilkley Town Council on Tuesday night was packed with hundreds of residents.
The motion was finally passed when the town's mayor backed the Bradford Council scheme with his casting vote.
A campaigner said he was "shocked" at the decision.
Andrew Cunliffe criticised the council for not going "to any public consultation" on the measures.
Mr Cunliffe who is a member of the Ilkley Road Safety Action Group (IRSAG) said there was "clear opposition from the public audience here at the hall" to plans.
The scheme, which saw backers and detractors speak at the meeting, is backed by Bradford Council which has said reducing speed limits in built-up areas would make them "safer and more pleasant".
Opponents said that restrictions should only be introduced outside school and other "danger areas".
James Stretton, from IRSAG, said after the meeting that the group was not against 20mph limits or speed bumps.
"We want a targeted approach where they're required in the danger zones in town, which are fairly easy to identify and not this blanket or scattergun approach which is being adopted in the current proposals," he said.
The town's mayor, Karl Milner, said he was "really pleased" at the outcome of the meeting
"I am pretty sure that there are people who are going to go away unhappy, but I am also absolutely sure there are people who will go away completely content with what we've decided this evening," he said.
"I am absolutely sure we have come to the right decisions this evening."
The vote means the town council supports the implementation of the blanket 20mph limit and speed bumps.
It will now pass back to Bradford Council to start further planning work for the scheme.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.