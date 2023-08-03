A1 Wentbridge viaduct completion date pushed back
- Published
Refurbishment work on a viaduct on the A1 in West Yorkshire is expected to be completed later than planned.
National Highways initially advised repairs on Wentbridge Viaduct would be finished by the end of the year, but has now pushed it back to April 2024.
The organisation said since they began work in April further issues have been uncovered.
It has apologised and said it is doing all it can to minimise disruption.
National Highways Project Manager John Stebbing said: "Over the last few weeks, we've concentrated on investigating and testing the concrete structure.
"We now have a greater understanding of the scale of work that needs to be done to maintain the lifespan of the bridge, which opened to traffic in 1961, while reducing the need for further repairs in the future."
He said addressing the additional issues now would also help prevent emergency closures in the future.
The Wentbridge Viaduct, a Grade II listed bridge which carries the A1 over the River Went, is undergoing waterproofing and resurfacing, with road marking and studs also replaced.
The replacement of the central pier at the nearby Wentedge Road Bridge will take place during the latter stages of the viaduct waterproofing work.
"We understand that this revised completion date is disappointing, and are doing all we can to reduce the impact on drivers and residents," Mr Stebbing said.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this delay causes and really appreciate drivers' and residents' continued patience while we progress the work."
Three further northbound overnight closures are planned at the bridge on the 14, 15, and 16 August.
