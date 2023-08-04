Khalfan Seif: Brothers guilty of murdering man in his own home
- Published
Two brothers have been found guilty of murdering their neighbour who was stabbed to death during a robbery at his home.
Amaan Ansar, 20, and Sahil Ansar, 19, of Springdale Avenue, Huddersfield, attacked Khalfan Seif, who lived on the same street, on 14 January.
Wahaab Saif, 19, of Crosland Moor, who was with the brothers, was found guilty of manslaughter at Leeds Crown Court.
The trio will be sentenced at the same court on 27 October.
Mr Seif's wife and children were in the home at the time of attack and Ansar was also found guilty of a robbery committed against Mrs Seif.
Mr Seif suffered a serious stab injury in the incident, which took place at about 23:00 GMT, and was taken to hospital but died the next day.
Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck, who led the investigation, said: "We welcome the guilty verdicts of the jury following the trial which has understandably been a difficult experience for Khalfan's family.
"I want to commend them for the bravery and dignity they have shown throughout proceedings."
