Pontefract pub could lose licence after serving alcohol to children
A pub in Pontefract could lose its licence after police found "vulnerable under-age children" being served alcohol at the premises.
The Barley Mow Hotel in the town centre also had other "numerous breaches" including "archaic" CCTV.
The owner of the pub reportedly lives in Cyprus so has been unable to meet officers, said Wakefield Council.
"He has shown little to no regard to promote any of the licensing objectives," it added.
West Yorkshire Police officers, Wakefield Council licensing enforcement officers and a member of the Wakefield Children Vulnerable to Exploitation Team went to the Barley Mow last month, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The visit was carried out following reports that under-age children were being served alcohol there, but police have not been able to speak to owner Gregorious Andrea Gregoriou, as he resides abroad.
Documents submitted to Wakefield Council stated: "On speaking with the manager police immediately became concerned that there were clearly no suitable controls in place to promote the licensing objective, especially the protection of children from harm."
Paul Dean, the council's licensing enforcement officer, said Mr Gregoriou was "clearly accountable" for making sure the laws of the Licensing Act are being obeyed and "must take full responsibility for the failures identified at the premises he has clear control of".
The pub currently has a sign on the door stating: "We are closed for a few weeks! Sorry for the inconvenience."
