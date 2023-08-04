Commonwealth War Memorial plan for Bradford city centre
Bradford could become home to the only Commonwealth War Memorial outside London if plans are approved.
It would recognise the contribution of troops from across the Commonwealth who fought in World War One and World War Two, Bradford Council said.
The monument, made from Yorkshire stone, would be placed in the city's memorial garden, according to a planning application.
A decision on the proposal is expected next month.
The tribute was first discussed in 2021, after a review by Bradford Council of its statues and memorials.
It followed a report by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission which found hundreds of thousands of black and Asian troops had not been commemorated in the same way as their white comrades.
"Bradford-based charity SHAPE-UK Ltd has been working on a proposal to establish a war memorial which will recognise the Commonwealth contribution in World War One, World War Two and other campaigns," the application states.
The charity said it believes about 29% of people in the area have a Commonwealth heritage.
It said the only similar memorial in the UK is based in London, so the Bradford plan was "quite significant".
If approved, the tribute would be erected in the Bradford City War Memorial Garden, between the Alhambra Theatre and Little Horton Lane.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Bradford Council had discussed using both granite or sandstone to create the monument, but had decided locally sourced sandstone would provide "a more fitting Yorkshire based tribute".
"The memorial has the full support of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, who have been both consulted and supportive throughout the process," a spokesperson said.
