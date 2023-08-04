Bradford: Two arrested after car rammed and driver injured
Two men have been arrested after a car was rammed and the driver assaulted in Bradford.
Police said a Shogun SUV was used to ram the vehicle on Hustler Street and Quaker Street in Undercliffe at 20:50 BST on Wednesday.
The driver was then attacked, suffering serious leg injuries. Two men, aged 19 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
Officers were also called to further disorder in the area on Thursday.
West Yorkshire Police said it received numerous reports of men fighting in Beech Grove.
The crowd was dispersed and officers seized a number of weapons.
'Not tolerated'
Increased stop and search powers were put in place temporarily in the area to prevent serious violence and keep communities safe.
Officers said 16 people were stopped and searched before the order expired at 09:00 BST on Friday.
Det Ch Insp Mark Atkinson said: "We are taking these two incidents extremely seriously, weapons and violent disorder on our streets will not be tolerated.
"My officers are carrying out extensive enquiries including CCTV and house to house."
He said patrols had been increased in the area and there would be "visible presence" in the coming days.
Det Ch Insp Atkinson appealed to anyone with information, or anyone who may have video footage of the incidents, to contact them.
