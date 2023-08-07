Brighouse baker sells 3,000 extra cakes after rain cancels food festival
- Published
A baker who was left with 3,000 surplus cakes after a food festival was cancelled in washout weather has sold them all thanks to a social media post.
Liv Dennison had planned to sell her wares at the Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival last weekend but the event did not go ahead due to rain.
After an appeal, Liv's Bakes 'n' Cakes in Brighouse saw non-stop queues from 10:00 BST on Thursday until Sunday.
Liv said she was "blown away" by the response as she sold all the cakes.
Kirklees Council told traders that vehicles could not safely access the festival site at Greenhead Park because of the weather, so the organisers had no choice but to cancel.
The announcement was made on Wednesday and Liv said she felt "deflated and gutted" at the news.
She had baked about 3,000 items to cover both the festival and her shop being open, and said initially she went into "panic mode".
She told the BBC: "I had put so much effort and money into it.
"Even though I know it was the safest option I thought - what do we do now?"
She put an announcement on the bakery's Facebook page asking people to "buy a treat" or share the post as she had "3,000 items to get rid of before the end of Monday".
The post was shared more than 2,000 times and by the following morning, there were queues down the road.
Liv said: "I'm so grateful.
"We've sold everything and it was really nice to see others wanting to help."
She said she even baked some more cakes "just in case" as she did not want to let any customers down.
Liv, 23, who set up Liv's Bakes 'n' Cakes four years ago, added: "We haven't stopped... it was hard but worth it and shows the power of social media."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.