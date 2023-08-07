M62 crash: Suspected driver arrested over death of boy, 12, in hit-and-run
The suspected driver of a car which struck and killed a 12-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash on a motorway in West Yorkshire has been arrested.
The boy was hit while on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 near Cleckheaton at around 22:00 BST on Saturday.
A man, 47, from Bolton had since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, police said.
Another man, 36, arrested in connection with the incident, remained in custody, according to West Yorkshire Police.
He had earlier been held on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child.
Before the fatal crash, the 12-year-old was believed to have been walking with a man on the motorway following an earlier collision.
That incident, on the slip road to Hartshead services, involved an Audi Q5, police said.
The boy was then struck and killed by a black Toyota C-HR.
'Dreadful incident'
The windscreen and front of the Toyota was damaged in the crash, officers said.
The driver was believed to have travelled from the Chain Bar roundabout along Whitehall Road, A58, towards the junction with Westfield Lane following the incident, they added.
Det Ch Supt Sarah Jones said: "A man, believed to be driving the Toyota C-HR which failed to stop after it was in collision with the victim, has now been arrested and will be questioned about the incident.
"We continue to conduct a number of inquiries into this dreadful incident and to support the victim's family."
The black Toyota involved in the crash had since been recovered, West Yorkshire Police said.
Anyone with information about what happened, or with dashcam or CCTV footage of the car after the crash, has been asked to contact the West Yorkshire force.
