M62 crash: Man charged over death of 12-year-old on motorway
- Published
A man is due in court over the death of a "beautiful happy" boy who was hit by a car while crossing a motorway.
The mother of Callum Rycroft, from Leeds, has paid tribute following his death on the M62 near Cleckheaton at 21:50 BST on Saturday.
Police think he and a man were walking on the road after an earlier crash.
Matthew Rycroft, 36, of Leeds, will appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.
He has also been charged with failing to provide a specimen.
The force previously said it believes Callum was trying to make his way from the central reservation to the hard shoulder when he was hit.
The fatal incident happened on the eastbound carriageway after a separate crash on the slip road to Hartshead Moor services.
Investigators said they don't believe any other vehicles were involved in the first crash.
In a statement released by West Yorkshire Police, the boy's mother said: "Callum was a beautiful happy soul who was unique, great fun and larger than life. He brought light, laughter and noise into any room.
"Callum had a massive impact on everyone who met him. The house is so quiet without him here.
"We are devastated at what has happened and request that people respect our wish for privacy at this difficult time.
"We are very grateful for the support and kind comments we have received."
Another man, 47, from Bolton, who had previously been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released on bail pending further inquiries, West Yorkshire Police said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk