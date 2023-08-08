Ossett evening buses halted due to anti-social behaviour
A bus company has halted evening services to Ossett bus station because anti-social behaviour has turned the hub into a "no-go zone".
Arriva said the 126 Dewsbury to Wakefield service would not serve the town after 18:00 BST until 13 August due to troublesome behaviour.
The operator apologised but said staff and passenger safety was paramount.
The decision comes after police said that nuisance behaviour in the town was "going through the roof".
Speaking at Ossett's Police and Communities Together meeting earlier this month, PCSO Richard Firth said people had complained the bus station had become a "no-go zone", the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
The officer said police had done "various things behind the scenes" but added that "nothing seems to be working at the moment".
'Can be bedlam'
He said they had received 20 calls about problems at the bus station over the last six weeks.
He added: "We have visited some kids. We have given them contracts from the council not to go in the bus station."
The officer said it had been noted that on evenings when officers were patrolling there were no issues, but on rest days, "it can be bedlam".
The meeting also heard that officers had received more complaints about anti-social behaviour at Ossett and Cleckheaton bus stations than anywhere else in the region.
Tony Homewood, independent councillor for Ossett, said: "It has really come to something when the local bus operator dare not send its own buses into its own bus station.
"The police, in the meantime, are not able to tackle the problem because it happens when the few police officers we have in Ossett are on their day off."
The alert by Arriva said: "We will continue to work with local authorities and our travel safe partners to resolve this."
