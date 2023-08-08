Calderdale libraries at centre of row over gender-critical books removal
A council in West Yorkshire has denied stifling free speech by removing some books from its library shelves.
A Conservative councillor compared Labour-run Calderdale Council to a "totalitarian state" after claims gender-critical books had been taken off display in its libraries.
But cabinet member Jenny Lynn said the decision to remove "certain books" was "not a political" one.
She described it as the "consequence of an internal human resources matter".
The Daily Telegraph first reported that some books by gender-critical feminist authors had been taken off the shelves by Calderdale's library service.
The books, which remained available for loan but were not on public display, were said to include works by Helen Joyce and Kathleen Stock, who have been critical of trans-activism and gender self-identification.
Ms Joyce described the council as "little tinpot censors" after the removal of the titles came to light last week.
'Entirely unacceptable'
Conservative opposition councillor Regan Dickenson called for the books to be restored to the libraries' shelves, comparing the council to totalitarian regimes which "burn books", according the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In a letter to a cabinet meeting on Monday, Mr Dickenson wrote: "We live in a liberal democracy with freedom of speech, freedom of thought and individual liberty enshrined in our way of life.
"These principles are the differentiating factor between western democracies and totalitarian states, so these actions by the council are entirely unacceptable.
"Why is the council trying to stifle free speech, and will the council put these books back?"
Craig Whitaker, the Conservative MP for Calder Valley, also criticised the council on social media.
He tweeted: "What a load of tosh! This is the woke brigade at Calderdale Council shown at its best! (Not!)"
Speaking at Monday's meeting, Ms Lynn, cabinet member for public services and communities, said: "The decision to remove certain books from library shelves was not a political decision.
"It was a consequence of an internal human resources matter, and as such cannot be discussed further."
