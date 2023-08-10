Ossett anti-social behaviour: 'I have never felt fear and intimidation like it'
- Published
After police described problems with anti-social behaviour in Ossett as "going through the roof" and services to the bus station were temporarily suspended, BBC News visited the town to speak to residents about their experiences.
"I have never felt fear and intimidation like it," Sophie Anderson tells me as she recalls her encounter with a group of teenagers in the town centre.
The 29-year-old, who was seven months pregnant at the time, said she had stopped to exchange words with a young girl before stepping inside a shop.
Within minutes, she said the store was surrounded by up to 18 youths who began shouting abuse at her and making vile comments to her about her unborn baby.
"One of the girls was just inches from my face and they were all shouting and screaming at me. They wouldn't leave me alone," she said.
"I managed to get across the road and into another shop, but they followed me and stayed there for a good 45 minutes while I waited inside with staff."
She said since the incident she had not returned to the town centre in the evening and had looked into leaving the area to protect her children.
Her encounter in June comes amid growing problems with anti-social behaviour in Ossett, with some saying parts of the town had become "no-go zones".
Residents have complained about groups of youths as young as 12 congregating at the bus station as well as verbal and physical attacks on other people.
Ossett resident Yvonne Cade said she was on the 126 last week when the driver refused to stop at the station and reversed back out.
She added: "I feel sorry for the poor public who are trying to get to and from work on a night with all these problems."
Businesses have also come under attack, with staff being subject to abuse and a rise in shop lifting, according to some traders.
Chloe Hancox, who owns DIY store Ossett Emporium with her husband, Martin, said: "We've had a lot of our elderly customers say these kids have been calling them names and they feel intimidated.
"The problem is we just don't have enough police presence and the kids have wised up to when the police aren't here."
Sandra Olliver, landlady of the Horse and Jockey pub, said: "They are terrorising people. If you say anything you get a load of verbal abuse back.
"I've seen the police trying to move them and threaten to arrest them but they just laugh and say "you can't touch us"."
Sgt Jayne West, of Wakefield North West and South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said she understood people's concerns with anti-social behaviour and plans were being made to provide more resources for the future.
West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which is funding the security patrols, said it was "working with partners, including the police and bus operators, to ensure the region's bus stations are safe and accessible for passengers".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.