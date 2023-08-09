Leeds United: Man sentenced over Elland Road bomb threat
- Published
A man who reportedly made a hoax bomb threat which resulted in Leeds United closing its ground has been handed a suspended sentence.
Back in March, Leeds were forced to send staff home and close Elland Road after a security threat was posted on social media.
Koli Boci, 21, admitted communicating false information at Leeds Crown Court.
He was jailed for nine months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.
Boci was arrested on 24 March after West Yorkshire Police were called following reports of "a security threat to the premises".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.