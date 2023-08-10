West Yorkshire transport CCTV network to get £50m extension
The CCTV network covering transport in West Yorkshire will be extended at a cost of £50m to help tackle anti-social behaviour.
The announcement comes amid increasing reports of problems on buses and in precincts.
West Yorkshire's deputy mayor Alison Lowe said the extension will roll out over the next six to 12 months.
She also said that 15 PCSOs are being trained to work solely on the bus networks.
The funding will improve the county-wide CCTV's already "extensive" reach, she added.
Locals said it had became so "frightening" that services to the bus station were temporarily suspended and some parts of the town have been labelled "no-go zones".
There have been reports of theft, verbal abuse and intimidation. A pregnant woman said she was followed by 18 youths who shouted in her face.
When asked what the West Yorkshire Combined Authority was planning to do about the issue, Ms Lowe told BBC Radio Leeds: "We need a long-term solution and Mayor Tracy Brabin has just secured £50m to extend the CCTV coverage, mainly in bus and train stations, as that's her area of expertise.
She also explained that the 15 PCSOs that have been recruited will "be devoted to the bus networks" in West Yorkshire from October and will be supervised by a team that specialises in young people, knife crime and anti-social behaviour.
Ms Lowe added: "In the meantime, police are doing increased patrols."
Wakefield councillor Tony Homewood said part of the problem in Ossett was that there were "no consequences" for anti-social behaviour.
He said: "Nothing happens to the kids who do this, they might just get a slap on the wrist."
Ms Lowe said fixing the problem was a "partnership approach" and the children's parents and local youth services needed to step in too.
She added: "We have a commitment to early intervention and prevention and we are going to invest where we can to support local authorities."
