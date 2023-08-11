Bradford Rose Cottage care home 'not safe, clean place'
A care home in Bradford has been put into special measures after inspectors found it was not "a safe, clean place" for residents to live.
Rose Cottage, which cares for 14 people, some with dementia, was rated as inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Its report found some bedrooms had "strong malodours", while another room had a commode full of urine.
Inspectors said the home's environment was "well below the standard" expected.
Sheila Grant, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: "Rose Cottage is somewhere that people using this service call home and leaders weren't ensuring it was a safe, clean place for them to live."
'Deprived of dignity'
The CQC said the inspection in May was prompted in part by an incident in which a person using the service died.
It was also carried out to follow up on action the home provider was told to take at an inspection in 2022.
In the latest report, inspectors said people's wash bowls were being used to transport dirty laundry "which is totally unacceptable".
It added infection outbreaks were not being "effectively prevented or managed" and soap dispensers in the bathroom, toilet and bedrooms were empty.
Inspectors also noted that residents were "being deprived of their privacy and dignity" due to issues with laundry services, including clothes going missing.
The report added: "There was no screening curtain in a room shared by two people which meant they had no privacy."
Other issues included medicines not being managed safely and incomplete medicine administration records.
However, the report said people and relatives "were generally positive about the service" and staff were described as kind and caring.
