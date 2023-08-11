Leeds bowling club sees visitors surge after opening as warm space
A bowling club which opened as a warm space during the cost-of-living crisis has seen a surge in new players.
Harehills Park Bowling Club joined a network of venues across the country to help people manage their energy bills.
The Leeds club welcomes more than 250 frequent visitors, with 100 playing bowls and others making use of the heated pavilion, food and refreshments.
Club captain Laura Hassoun said regular participants ranged in age from 30 up to 90 years old.
Ms Hassoun, who has been bowling since she was three years old, said: "There are just no barriers in bowls, it's an intergenerational sport and the only sport where a nine-year-old can play against a 90-year-old and they both have the same chance of winning.
"It's also one of the most accessible and sociable sports and a great way to get some gentle exercise, meet some new people and make new friends, particularly when so many are struggling with the cost of living.
"The club's always welcomed new players, but becoming a warm space has meant we've been able to offer these free sessions and put on more events - and that's made a huge difference to the local community."
The club is now looking to offer more free sessions and to form new teams to compete in local leagues.
It said as well as offering games, it can help visitors with access to food banks and advise on where to go with housing issues.
It has also joined the National Digital Inclusion Network, supporting older people and those on low incomes to access the internet.
Ms Hassoun said: Over 70% of bowlers are 60 and over, there is no other sport like crown green bowls where older people can play, it's extremely important for everything - exercise, the outdoors, fresh air. It's like a superpower!
"Older people are most likely to have lost a partner, they are at home a lot on their own and coming here, it's a lifeline."
