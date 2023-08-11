Bradford crash driver, 79, dies after falling ill at wheel
A 79-year-old driver involved in a crash after he is thought to have suffered a "medical episode" at the wheel has died, police said.
The man was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan when it was involved in a collision with a Honda Jazz and a parked car on Highgate Road, Queensbury, in Bradford.
He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead shortly after the crash which took place just before 10:00 BST on Friday.
The 80-year-old Honda driver is in hospital with serious injuries.
Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.
