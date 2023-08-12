Bradford: Man dies in collision with lorry at waste site
A man has died following an incident at a waste transfer station in Bradford.
West Yorkshire Police said the man was involved in a collision with a bin lorry at the site on Peace Street on Thursday.
The force said the man's family had been informed and a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) had begun.
Biffa, which operates the site, said its thoughts were with the family of the dead man at this "tragic time".
A spokesperson for the firm added: "A full investigation into the fatality is under way and it would not be appropriate to comment any further at this time."
