Huddersfield multi-vehicle crash after car failed to stop
- Published
A car being pursued by police after failing to stop collided with two other vehicles in Huddersfield on Friday.
The black Volkswagen Golf hit the other cars outside Harvey's Bar and Kitchen on Penistone Road, Fenay Bridge, at about 20:50 BST.
The driver and passenger of one of the cars were seriously injured. Other people suffered minor injuries.
The Golf driver, a man, 20, was treated in hospital and has since been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the Golf had failed to stop in the Shelley area about five minutes before the collision and officers were in the "early stages of a pursuit when the collision took place".
They said the Golf had caused extensive damage to the other vehicles involved.
Sgt Cameron Buchan said: "Multiple enquiries remain ongoing today into what has very clearly been an extremely serious collision.
"Frankly, it is very fortunate the consequences were not even worse."
He appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or had dashcam footage to contact police.
