M1 crash: Woman seriously injured in motorway collision
- Published
A woman has been seriously injured in a two-car crash on the M1 near Wakefield.
A Ford Fiesta and a Vauxhall Corsa collided on the southbound carriageway of the motorway between Junctions 39 and 40 at 08:49 BST.
The injured woman has been taken to hospital, a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said.
A full closure of the road was put in place though the northbound carriageway later reopened. Southbound drivers have been advised to avoid the area.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.