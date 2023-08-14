Hebden Bridge man with incurable cancer in 96-mile charity walk
- Published
A man with incurable stomach cancer is to walk 96 miles (154km) to raise money to fund research into his condition.
Darren Walker, 56, from Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, was diagnosed with pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP) in 2021.
The cancer causes extreme swelling of the abdomen and requires him to have regular drains on the area to get rid of a mucus that builds up.
Together with his wife, Amanda, he will walk the West Highland Way, from Milngavie to Fort William.
The couple set off on Monday along with their daughter, Courtney, and Mr Walker's sister, Joanne.
They hope to complete the challenge in five days, and have so far raised more than £11,000 for the Colorectal and Peritoneal Oncology Centre at The Christie Hospital in Manchester where Mr Walker has undergone surgery and several rounds of chemotherapy.
He said he wanted to complete this challenge while he is still able.
"It will be tough but I will give it everything," he said.
"This is probably the one time I am going to be able to tackle this, so I don't want to be sat here this time next year saying why didn't I do it?"
Speaking shortly after the set off, Mrs Walker said they were optimistic about the challenge.
"We're taking our time, the weather has been really good and we have done about seven miles so far," she said.
"The first day is about 20 miles and so we're a third of the way."
Writing on his online fundraising page, Mr Walker said he wanted to thank "all [the] wonderful people at The Christies Hospital, including Dr Fish, Dr Barriuso, Dr Borg and my oncology nurse, Rebecca Halstead, whose advice, support and help has been truly amazing and I will always be incredibly grateful."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.