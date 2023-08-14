Man in court over Huddersfield police pursuit crash
A man has appeared in court accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a car being pursued by police crashed in West Yorkshire.
A black Volkswagen Golf hit other cars outside Harvey's Bar and Kitchen on Penistone Road in the Fenay Bridge area of Huddersfield on Friday night.
The driver and passenger in one car were seriously injured, police said, with others suffering minor injuries.
At Leeds Magistrates' Court on Monday, the man, 20, was remanded into custody.
The man, from Huddersfield, is next due at Leeds Crown Court on 12 September.
He faces charges of aggravated vehicle taking, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, disqualified driving, failing to provide for a drink driving procedure and failing to stop for police.
West Yorkshire Police described the collision as "extremely serious" and continued to appeal for information regarding the crash.
