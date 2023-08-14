Two appear in court charged with attempted murder in Bradford
Two men charged with attempted murder after two men were injured in a shooting in Bradford have made their first appearance at crown court.
The two injured men were found in Farleton Drive, Fagley, at about 17:10 BST on 7 July, police said.
Tommy Lupton, 20, of no fixed abode, and Nathan Scott, 32, of Sandholme Drive, appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Monday via video links.
A two-week trial date was provisionally set for 2 January 2024.
They were remanded in custody until 15 September for their next court hearing.
