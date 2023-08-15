Designs unveiled for revamp of Huddersfield high-rise flats
- Published
Images of a proposed revamp of a neglected block of flats in Huddersfield town centre have been unveiled.
The 11-storey Buxton House is to be remodelled to improve fire safety and living standards.
Kirklees Council said its proposals would see every flat in the 1960s building "completely renovated" and a new high-speed lift installed.
Work on the redesign is expected to begin in early 2025.
The local authority has released images of the draft design ahead of a public consultation.
Cathy Scott, the local authority's cabinet member for housing, said: "The designs have been put together with tenant safety being the top priority and to provide quality housing in the heart of Huddersfield.
"Hearing the opinions of residents living at Buxton House will help provide the best living space for our tenants that meets their needs and expectations."
The building contains 57 one and two-bedroom council flats.
Last year new fire doors were fitted in the tower as part of a £90m council project to improve safety in the borough's high rises, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.