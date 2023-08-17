Plan to build solar farm close to Wakefield's Yorkshire Sculpture Park
A solar farm could be built close to the Yorkshire Sculpture Park under plans by an energy firm.
Boom Power has earmarked two sites totalling 125 acres (0.50 sq km) on agricultural land near to villages Woolley and Haigh in Wakefield.
The sculpture park is located about 0.3 mile (500m) from the site and would be visible from the attraction, according to a report by the firm.
It said it would add to government support for solar energy.
The company has submitted a request for a screening opinion to Wakefield Council.
This helps developers get an idea of how likely an environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be needed before a formal application is submitted.
The report states: "The proposed development would respond to the government's support for solar energy by providing a greater renewable energy supply that would reduce carbon emissions and assist in establishing a diversity of energy sources in the UK."
The scheme, which could be in place for up to 40 years, includes installing solar panels up to 9ft (2.8m) in height, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The plan also includes laying an underground cable from the solar farm to a substation at Woolley Grange to connect to the National Grid.
The company is also behind a controversial solar farm plan in another rural area of Wakefield, at Sitlington, which makes up the villages of Middlestown, Overton and Netherton.
The Save Sitlington group, set up in opposition to the scheme, said a solar farm would turn the area in to "an industrial landscape" and "destroy the heart of the community".
The company has already been granted permission by Kirklees Council to build a solar farm on 210 acres (0.84 sq km) of land at Flockton.
A third application to access the National Grid on land near to Horbury Bridge has also been approved.
