Wakefield: Image of biker shared after pedestrian hit in park
- Published
A CCTV image of an off-road motorbike rider has been released after a man was seriously injured in collision in a park.
Up to five motorcyclists were riding in Wrenthorpe Park, Wakefield, on 15 July when a bike hit the 62-year-old man.
West Yorkshire Police said he was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious but not life threatening.
Police believe the rider involved fell off his motorbike and was potentially also injured before leaving the scene.
It happened at about 15:10 BST on the side of the park to the rear of Lombardy Garth heading towards Hornbeam Avenue, the force said.
Officers have asked for anyone who knows the identity of the rider or has any further information about the crash to come forward.
