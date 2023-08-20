City's famous Henry Moor sculpture 'back to looking best'
One of Leeds' most famous sculptures is back in tip top condition after an annual clean to preserve the statue.
The figure of Henry Moore's Reclining Woman: Elbow has been a fixture outside Leeds Art Gallery since 1982.
The piece was personally selected by Castleford-born Moore to go on display as part of the sculpture gallery extension project.
An expert from the Henry Moore Foundation was brought in to ensure the piece was carefully cleaned.
Born in Castleford in 1898, Moore's works are displayed around the world including in London, Canada, Switzerland and China.
Best known for his semi-abstract monumental bronzes and undulating reclining figures, Moore's formative experiences of the Yorkshire landscape provided an enduring influence on his work.
Owned by the Henry Moore Foundation and on long-term loan to Leeds Art Gallery, the 7ft 3in (2.21m) long figure is among Moore's last large-scale reclining figures.
A few months before the sculpture was put in place in the city in 1982, Moore had come to Leeds to help experts decide where it should be placed.
However, because the statue itself had yet to arrive, two gallery experts were asked to pose on the platform as the sculpture's head and rump while Moore assessed their placement.
Clare Nadal, assistant curator at Leeds Museums and Galleries, said the artwork celebrated Moore's legacy as well as "the significant sculptural heritage of the region".
She added: "We're delighted to see the sculpture looking its best once again and to be continuing our partnership with the Henry Moore Foundation to promote sculpture in Yorkshire, both past and present."
