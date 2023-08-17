Harewood Bridge on busy Leeds-Harrogate route reopens ahead of schedule
A Grade II-listed bridge on a busy traffic route linking Harrogate and Leeds is due to reopen ahead of schedule after work was carried out.
Harewood Bridge, on the A61, had been expected to remain closed until 24 August, but was now due to reopen on Friday, Leeds City Council said.
The work had included waterproofing, resurfacing and footpath repairs.
Officials said a further overnight closure would be required in September to allow for specialist surfacing work.
Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council's executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: "Harewood Bridge is a strategic vehicle crossing used by thousands of people each day and therefore to close it requires careful planning.
"I'm delighted to see [it] reopen to vehicles almost a week ahead of schedule," she said.
