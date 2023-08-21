Yeadon serial burglar raped woman as she slept
A man who climbed into a woman's home through a bedroom window and raped her while she slept has been jailed.
Mark Winterburn, 33, left his victim feeling "vulnerable and dirty" following the incident in 2021, Bradford Crown Court heard.
The court heard she had trouble sleeping and felt unsafe in her own home after the attack.
Winterburn, who was convicted following a trial, was jailed for 14 years with a five-year extended licence period.
He had previous convictions for house burglary and was on prison licence at the time he carried out the rape, it heard.
Recorder Richard Woolfall described the attack as "a dreadful incident".
Winterburn's barrister David Hall said his client had led "a lonely and dissolute life" which involved a long-standing drug addiction.
He described the rape offence as "ad hoc, drunken and chaotic".
Winterburn, of Kirklands Close, Yeadon, was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.
