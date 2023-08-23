Huddersfield: Planters costing £250k installed on New Street
Three 40 ft (12m) high planters costing £250,0000 have been described as "unique pieces of public art" by a councillor.
The planters, which will have climbing plants grow up them, have been installed on New Street in Huddersfield town centre.
They are part of a £250m regeneration plan for the town.
It comes as Kirklees Council confirmed it needs to save £47m this financial year putting jobs at risk.
It agreed to restrict non-essential spending to avoid it having to issue a section 114 notice, effectively declaring itself bankrupt.
The Unison union warned 250 jobs were expected to be lost.
However, the council has defended its blueprint project as being essential for the area's future economic health.
Graham Turner, cabinet member for regeneration, said: "The vertical planters, unique pieces of public art, approximately £250,000 as part of the wider public realm improvements on New Street.
"They are not only striking pieces of art, but also provide a frame for more green planting without taking up floor space.
"This will mean we have more room for specialist markets and other events to bring more people into town."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, he added it would mean more people spending money in shops, restaurants, cafes and bars.
As part of the blueprint plans, the street will become a garden street with green areas with seating and artwork designed for socialising.
Granite flower beds have already been completed and will be filled with seasonal foliage from next month.
The planters were designed by artist Tim Ward and each has its own theme relating to the town's history and heritage.
