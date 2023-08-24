Yorkshire train staff to wear body cameras to tackle crime
Body-worn cameras will be used by more rail staff across Yorkshire in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour.
Train operator Northern said it will introduce the cameras for its workers at Leeds Station and on services throughout the region.
The firm said footage can be used by police and may help secure a conviction where a crime has been committed.
Phil Jones from Northern said the cameras can help "tackle any potential anti-social or criminal behaviour".
The 52 new body-worn devices will not record all the time but can be used during incidents or to capture images.
Use of body-worn cameras can also act as a deterrent to "significantly" reduce crime, according to Northern.
Mr Jones, crime reduction manager at the company, said: "Thankfully, the rail network is relatively crime free, yet we are absolutely committed to making our trains and stations as safe as possible and the new cameras will help us achieve this."
The firm also plans to install more than 600 new CCTV cameras across its stations.
