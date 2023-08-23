Kirklees residents' parking permit cost to more than triple
- Published
The cost of residential parking permits could increase significantly in parts of West Yorkshire, under council plans.
Kirklees Council wants to raise the one-off fee for a pass from £15 a year to £50.
The authority also plans to increase the price of visitor permits to £50 and charge £150 a year for electric car passes, which are currently free.
Councillor Graham Turner said the cost rises were being considered "in light of the current financial situation".
Currently about 5,200 people have a residents' parking permit, with about 4,310 free visitor permits issued and 370 additional annual visitor permits for extra cars, at a cost of £15 a year.
Under the plans the cost of each pass is expected to rise "within the next 6 months".
Labour's Graham Turner, cabinet member for finance and regeneration, said: "Fee increases cover operational costs, including administration and production of permits, as well as contributing to maintenance costs of signs, lines and effective enforcement of restrictions.
"The introduction of a fee for electric vehicle and hybrid permit holders still presents a big saving on standard parking fees across the year at council-owned car parks so should not deter people from switching to an electric vehicle.
"Review of the parking permit schemes forms part of the wider council considerations in light of the current financial situation."
The plan is expected to be finalised by a council officer on 6 September, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
But Conservative Councillor Martyn Bolt has asked for senior councillors to discuss the proposals and make the decision publicly.
The council recently warned that if costs continued to grow and savings were not made, it would have to issue a Section 114 notice, effectively declaring itself bankrupt.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.