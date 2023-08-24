Bradford teen died on Bonfire Night after greenhouse fall - inquest
A teenage boy died after he was impaled through the chest by a shard of glass when he fell through a greenhouse on Bonfire Night, an inquest has heard.
Mohammed Qais Ratyal, 17, jumped over a fence and landed on the structure behind a house in Halifax. He died later in hospital, the inquest heard.
He was part of a group who travelled from Bradford to the town on 5 November 2022 and had been setting off rockets.
Sitting in Bradford, Coroner Ian Pears concluded his death was an accident.
The teenager's cousin, Ummat Ratyan, said they were part of a group of 10 to 15 people who had been setting off fireworks and jumping over garden fences in Vickerman Street.
He said his cousin was leading the group and police told the court that the fences were so high, the boy would not have known the greenhouse was there.
After hearing a smash, Mr Ratyan said he found his cousin in the garden "sitting and leaning forwards, but he didn't speak".
Resident Aleksandra Gizewska said she had seen the group running down her driveway and shouted at them to leave.
But some of them returned and said they needed to check on their friend.
"We then found him laying in the garden next to a bench in a pool of blood," she said.
Her neighbour Kim McHale helped apply pressure to Mr Ratyal's wound while they waited for an ambulance.
He was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary where he died at about 21:45 GMT.
A shard of glass had punctured the right side of his chest, causing a haemorrhage and the collapse of his right lung, the inquest found.
Nargis Ijaz, Mr Ratyal's mother, described her son as a "happy, healthy" boy who enjoyed sports.
"He played football for Sandy Lane and at his school, Dixons Trinity. His favourite players were Messi and Neymar," she said.
"But boxing was his true love. He boxed at local clubs and wanted to box when he was older."
She said: "This tragic accident has left our family devastated."
