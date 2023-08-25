Historic Wakefield district Scout abuse case prompts police appeal
Police investigating an historic child abuse case are asking people who attended Scout clubs in Wakefield district in the 1960s to get in touch.
West Yorkshire detectives appealed to anyone who was part of a club in 1967 or 1968 to contact them.
Officers said a man had been interviewed in connection with an alleged offence in Pontefract.
The force has not given any further details about the case, but believes there may potentially be other victims.
Anyone with information can contact Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Unit on 101.
