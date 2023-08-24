Leeds teenager celebrates GCSE success despite health challenges
A Leeds teenager is celebrating after achieving nine GCSEs despite having faced severe health challenges since his cancer diagnosis aged three.
Seb Murphy has undergone chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiotherapy, a stem cell transplant and surgery to treat acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL).
But the 16-year-old successfully scored a 9, five 8s and three 7s in his GCSEs at Bradford Grammar School.
A robot lent by Leeds General Infirmary beamed lessons to Seb in the pandemic.
The teenager said he was "really pleased with my results".
"It's more than I expected. I'm looking forward to celebrating with family and friends."
After sitting his GCSEs, the youngster had spinal fusion surgery to correct scoliosis which developed during his cancer treatment.
"It's been a really rough journey," he said.
"I just take everything one day at a time."
Seb went through three-and-a-half years of chemotherapy when he was first diagnosed.
However after five years in remission, his leukaemia returned in December 2017.
Seb trialled an experimental immunotherapy treatment to get him into remission after subsequent chemotherapy did not work.
A stem cell transplant was needed and a German donor was identified as a match, with the youngster receiving the life-saving operation four months later.
As a result, his immune system was wiped out and he spent six weeks isolating in hospital.
The pupil missed 18 months of school during treatment and recovery over the pandemic period.
But he continued his studies thanks to a robot which sat in the classroom, beaming lessons to his tablet at home.
The student praised support from his family, friends, school and the "good care" received from Leeds General Infirmary, which gave him the robot.
Seb said: "I was shielding for quite a while because of Covid and so my friends and other people in the year group would take the robot and move it around for different lessons.
"I'm also very grateful for the support of my teachers who did live Teams lessons for me to access at home which enabled me to keep up with my learning on the days I've not been well enough to get into school."
Seb only has around one third of his normal lung capacity, which affects his stamina and energy levels.
"I would advise anyone in a similar situation to just keep on going, keep working hard and stay positive," added Seb.
He has chosen to take A-levels in psychology, business, history and English literature at his school.
His headteacher Simon Hinchliffe said: "Seb has shown a huge amount of courage and determination to keep up with his studies in the face of such tough health issues and gruelling treatments.
"We are very proud of him, he is a credit to the school and we look forward to supporting him as he pursues his A-levels in September."
