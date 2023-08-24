Bradford student passes maths GCSE after 13 years and four attempts
A teaching assistant who has passed her GCSE maths exam after 13 years and four attempts has said she can now pursue her dream to become a teacher.
Jess Ward, 29, of Thackley, Bradford, finally made the grade after sitting the exam at Bradford Grammar School as an external candidate.
Ms Ward, who works at Holybrook Primary School in the city, said she had almost given up.
She needs the qualification to start a post-graduate certificate in education.
The teaching assistant said: "Resitting it so many times, it became traumatic when I kept failing."
'Bumps in the road'
Her successful attempt came after a chance conversation with a friend whose stepfather Paul Merckx is assistant head at the grammar school.
He supported her through 12 months of studying while she worked full-time.
"I'm best friends with Paul's stepdaughter, Jordane, and we'd gone for a walk one day and I was saying, 'I want more from life, I want to progress and be more than a teaching assistant'," she said.
"I did go to university to study PE, but I could never get my maths and without it I couldn't move on and study for a PGCE.
"I was talking to Jordane while on the walk and Paul later said if I went for it, he would support me through it. He told me I could do it when I didn't think it was possible."
After achieving a Grade 5 pass, Ms Ward said: "I'm so proud of myself - it's taken such a long time to get here."
Mr Merckx said it was "quite extraordinary".
"The thing I'm most proud of is that she's had many bumps in the road and she's never given up," he added.
