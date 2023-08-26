Chapeltown murder: Man, 19, dies after 'sustained attack'
A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a teenager who died following a "sustained attack".
A 19-year-old man was assaulted by three to four people wearing balaclavas outside a property on Francis Street, in the Chapeltown area of Leeds, West Yorkshire Police said.
Emergency services were called at 02:10 BST on Saturday.
The victim was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
Det Chf Insp Damian Roebuck said: "A young man has tragically lost his life and at this time we do not know the motivations for this attack.
"We have significant resources working to get answers for his family and friends and to ensure that those responsible are made to face justice for their actions.
"We need to identify these individuals, and I would ask the community to support us in this task by providing information to the investigation team."
Police said they were treating the attack as an "isolated incident" but have deployed extra officers "to provide reassurance".
"We understand that this incident will cause some concern in the community," said Det Chf Insp Roebuck.
He appealed for anyone with information, and dash cam or doorbell camera footage, to come forward.
Francis Street has been closed while forensic teams investigate the scene.
