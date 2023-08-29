Michael Cavanagh: Man jailed for 25 years for historical sex abuse
A man has been jailed for 25 years after being found guilty of sexually abusing a child and woman.
Michael Cavanagh, 69, of Doncaster Road, Barnsley, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court following a six-day trial at the same court.
He was found guilty of two counts of rape against an adult and one count of rape against a girl under 16, with the abuse dating back to the 1990s.
The two victims contacted police in 2019, the court heard.
After Thursday's sentencing, Det Con Helen McDonnell, from West Yorkshire Police, said: "For 30 years, his two victims have had to live with the horrific abuse inflicted upon them by this man.
"He caused them unimaginable suffering which changed their lives forever, and theirs is the worst case I have dealt with in 17 years of policing."
Ms McDonnell commended both victims for their "extraordinary" bravery, adding: "I am so pleased that they now have justice after such a long ordeal."
Cavanagh was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and must sign the sex offenders register for life.
