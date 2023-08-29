Illegal tobacco and vapes worth £45k seized in Huddersfield
Illegal tobacco products and vapes worth £45,000 have been confiscated from shops in Huddersfield.
Cigarettes and rolling tobacco were seized as well as disposable vapes, which West Yorkshire Police believe may have been sold to children.
The haul is part of a wider operation in which officers have seized £100,000 worth of goods in the past year.
Police warned cash from the sale of such goods can be used to fund organised crime.
Officers raided a number of businesses as part of a joint investigation between West Yorkshire Trading Standards and the Huddersfield Town Centre Team, and seized 12,000 cigarettes, four kilograms of rolling tobacco and 4,500 vapes, with a retail value of £45,000.
Sgt Amanda Holroyd, of Kirklees Town Centre Partnership, said: "The sale of such products is a real cause of concern for residents, especially when we know they may not meet UK standards and are suspected of being sold to children.
"It is important we do all we can to cut off sources of funding for serious criminality which can blight communities."
