Wakefield motorcyclist dies after telegraph pole crash
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a telegraph pole on a road in Wakefield, police have said.
Ben Clark, 24, died at the scene of the crash on Thornes Road at about 14:00 BST on Monday.
Mr Clark, from Wakefield, was riding a Yamaha MT09 motorcycle and travelling towards Denby Dale Road, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Det Insp Paul Conroy said Mr Clark appeared "to have lost control and come off his machine".
His family are being supported by specially-trained officers and police have asked anyone with information about the crash to contact them.
