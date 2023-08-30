Woman held on suspicion of man's murder in Wakefield
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Wakefield.
The 42-year-old man was found injured at a property on Greenwood Court in Agbrigg at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday and he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
A 39-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with the man's death, officers added.
No one else was being sought over the incident, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Det Ch Insp Phil Hughes, from the force's homicide and major inquiry team, urged anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.