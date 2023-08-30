Leeds dog waiting for new home climbs Ingleborough with charity staff
A dog which has been waiting to be rehomed for two years has climbed one of Yorkshire's Three Peaks.
Mila, a six-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier cross, walked up 2,372ft-high (723m) Ingleborough with staff from the Dogs Trust in Leeds.
But the charity said she is yet to complete her biggest challenge - finding a new home and owner.
Kevin Johnson from the group said: "Mila had the best time, she was a dream. She loves people."
Ingleborough is the second highest peak in the Yorkshire Dales.
Mr Johnson said Mila's previous owners had to put her up for adoption because their working hours changed, meaning they no longer had enough time to spend with her.
But in the past 24 months, only two people have shown an interest in rehoming her.
"We think she's beautiful but for some reason she keeps getting overlooked," he said.
He added that Mila's nickname was "little heifer" because she has the colouring of a cow.
Since arriving at the charity, she has undergone extensive training which a spokesperson said had transformed Mila "from a boisterous and anxious dog to a resilient companion".
The centre has 68 kennels on site and Mr Johnson said they are "always full".
