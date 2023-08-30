Pledge to protect trees as Huddersfield road scheme axed
- Published
A controversial road scheme in Huddersfield that would have involved the removal of more than 120 mature trees has been axed.
The work was part of an A629 road improvement scheme to speed up journey times between Ainley Top roundabout and Huddersfield ring road.
It involved the widening of New North Road, Edgerton Road and Blacker Road.
The acting leader of Kirklees Council, Cathy Scott, said the scheme had now been "permanently ditched".
The plans, which were previously put on hold due to financial pressures, were part of a £120m scheme to improve links between Halifax and Huddersfield by reducing traffic congestion and improving cycling, walking and public transport routes.
Ms Scott said: "Under the previous leadership, the plans to cut down trees at Blacker Road were shelved. Under my leadership, they are never coming back.
"Instead, we will be planting 650 new trees at Ainley Top and I have asked council officers to work up a new business case which can be presented to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) to deliver improvements and better protect our local environment.
"The wider A629 scheme will improve our road network, sustainable transport options and cut travel times, but we need to make sure we are looking after our local environment as well."
'Dead and buried'
The news was welcomed by the leader of the Green Party group, Andrew Cooper.
"This is great news and protects the beautiful tree-lined approach to Huddersfield through Edgerton," he said.
"We were told the scheme was paused at the time, but it is good to know that it is dead and buried."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, any new plans would be subject to public consultation before they were submitted to the WYCA for approval.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.