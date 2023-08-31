Leeds teacher allegedly told female pupils to expose themselves
A witness has spoken of her "shock" after a science teacher allegedly suggested she and other female pupils should expose themselves in class.
Nigel Rix is said to have made the comment at least three times while teaching at a school in Leeds.
Giving evidence to a Teaching Regulation Agency panel, the former pupil said she and fellow students had been "taken aback" by his suggestion.
Mr Rix, who did not attend, is accused of unacceptable professional conduct.
The panel has previously heard Mr Rix allegedly made a series of comments and gestures of a sexual nature during lessons in late 2019 and early 2020.
On Thursday the witness, who was referred to as Student L, said she could not remember the context in which the comment was made but recalled Mr Rix repeating it three times.
"We were all just in shock. It's not something your teacher or teaching assistant should say to you," she said.
She added that Mr Rix had made her feel "a bit on edge" and that she had not felt "really comfortable" going into his classes.
Mr Rix started work as a supply teacher at the school in early 2019 before being offered a permanent role.
He was put on gardening leave in 2020 after the alleged misconduct came to light.
On Wednesday, a former deputy headteacher said when Mr Rix was confronted about the allegations he had been "quite blasé" about the claims.
Mr Rix is accused of unacceptable professional conduct and/or conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.
The four-day hearing continues.
