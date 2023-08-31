Man arrested after boy, 7, killed in Huddersfield road crash
A man has been arrested after a seven-year-old boy died following a road crash in Huddersfield, police said.
Jack Rooke suffered serious injuries in the incident on Longfield Avenue in Golcar at around 18:00 BST on Wednesday, and died in hospital.
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.
Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with footage to get in touch.
