Five bulldogs found drowned in Leeds canal in weighted bag
- Published
A "family" of five French bulldogs was found drowned in a bag in a Leeds canal, RSPCA inspectors have said.
A member of the public made the discovery on 23 August in the canal near Aire Valley Marina, according to the animal charity.
The zipped-up bag, weighted with a brick, contained two adult dogs - a male and female - and three puppies.
RSPCA officer Emmeline Myall said: "It's absolutely awful to think what these poor dogs went through."
The pups were about four weeks old, the charity said.
Ms Myall said the animals did not appear to have been in ill health prior to their deaths and as a result it was thought they were "intentionally drowned".
She added: "The fact there were five dogs in this one bag leads us to believe someone was trying to get rid of them all in one go.
"This is an awful act of animal cruelty and we are urging anyone who has any information to get in touch."
According to latest figures from the RSPCA, cruelty to dogs increased by 7% in 2022, compared to 2021.
